CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Monkey Sightings In Price Hill #WTFasho

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

There have been reports of people saying that they have seen Monkeys in Price Hill. Check out this video below from a lady named Sammy.

Via FOX19

“There’s not much we can do until we have a confirmed sighting by Cincinnati police,” said David Orban, the zoo’s director for animal science and strategy.

Some residents said they saw monkeys swinging in the trees in St. Joseph’s Cemetery at West Eight Street & Enright Avenue in East Price Hill. One of them, Sammy Trinh, said she posted a video to Facebook.

Warning: This video contains explicit language:

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

#WTFasho , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , hill , in , monkey , price , sightings

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 days ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 weeks ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 3 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 7 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close