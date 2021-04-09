CLOSE
Eddie Murphy: Lets Oprah Know How He Feels About His Life At 60

Eddie Murphy sat down with Oprah and opened up about his life at the age of 60.

 

via People:

“When I turned 60, I realized I was more secure in being myself than I’ve ever been,” Winfrey, now 67, tells Murphy. “Maya Angelou had said to me that your fifties is all that you’ve been meaning to be, I feel that I fulfilled that. Turning 60 was a level of security that’s really pretty solid.”

She adds, “I mean, you are definitely in the period of your life where you have either accomplished, or haven’t accomplished, and you can be satisfied or not satisfied.”(LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Close