B.o.B. Dragged For Messy Publicity Stunt Gone Wrong

Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After Party

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Dear celebrities: If you’re going to pull a publicity stunt, at least don’t set it up via text message with some chick on your Instagram.

So here’s the tea:

A few weeks back, rumors began swirling that B.o.B. and girlfriend Sevyn Streeter (who just happens to be one of #TeamBeautiful’s favorite stars) had split up. On Wednesday, B.o.B. posted an image of a mystery girl bending over in a hotel room. So, naturally, social media started debating as to whether or not the mystery booty belonged to Sevyn.

Our hopes were crushed though, when the mystery girl revealed her identity, posting a selfie with B.o.B. in the background, making it seem like he was stepping out on Sevyn (at that point, no one knew for sure if they were broken up.) And of course, no one was here for her breaking up a happy couple, so Sevyn fans started reading the girl for filth.

Well — miss Mystery Booty’s friend decided that she was not going to stand by and watch her girl get dragged on the ‘Gram, so she went to The Shade Room with receipts. And lawd, it’s just messy boots all around. Basically, B.o.B. texted her telling her that he wanted to do a “cross branding” initiative with her, aka make her famous if she pretended to be his new girl. And, if the texts are to be believed, he negotiated this whole thing via the always-incriminating iMessage.

Check it out below:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

This is his latest response:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

So not only is he messy, he’s a creep too.

Sevyn, girl, Jesus did you a favor.

B.o.B. Dragged For Messy Publicity Stunt Gone Wrong was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black love , breakups , Instagram models , publicity stunts , Sevyn Streeter B.o.B

