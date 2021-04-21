CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Report: Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot In Miami

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2005 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue is reportedly fighting for his life after being shot in Miami on Wednesday (April 21).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Baby Blue was attacked by two armed robbers at the Sparez Bowling Alley. He was attending a release party for his new single, “Jerry Rice,” at the time.

Baby Blue is now in critical condition at a Miami hospital.

Hollywood Unlocked also posted graphic video of the aftermath of the robbery. You can watch that at your own risk below.

See Also: How Pretty Ricky Is Prepping For The Millennium Tour & What Made Them Get Back Together [VIDEO]

See Also: How A Pretty Ricky Member Went From Going Broke To Making Millions

Pretty Ricky’s New Track “Body” Has R&B Twitter Hype For Reunion Album

15 photos Launch gallery

Pretty Ricky’s New Track “Body” Has R&B Twitter Hype For Reunion Album

Continue reading Pretty Ricky’s New Track “Body” Has R&B Twitter Hype For Reunion Album

Pretty Ricky’s New Track “Body” Has R&B Twitter Hype For Reunion Album

[caption id="attachment_841083" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty[/caption] Pretty Ricky first made their major-label debut back in 2005 with the gold-selling Bluestars album, featuring the “Grind With Me” and “Your Body” singles.  After Pleasure P split with the band in 2007, he has since rejoined and now the quartet has a new song “Body” that has R&B Twitter excited about their long-awaited reunion album. Pleasure P, Baby Blue Woaaaa, Spectacular, and Slickem are back in formation, delivering their sex-tinged vocals as they did over 15 years ago. The group dropped the singles “Puddles” and “Good Girlz” in 2015 and 2017 respectively as a little chatter of a new project was ongoing at the time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! With “Body,” Pretty Ricky has returned to the sound that got them some smash hits such as the forementioned drops, but also “On The Hotline” from the group’s 2007 Late Night Special album. The new single was released last week while the group is currently on a nationwide tour. On Twitter, the group’s name was trending with fans discussing the new drop and reminiscing over Pretty Ricky’s earlier hits. We’ve got those comments below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm2kbPSP_uc — Photo: Getty

The Latest:

 

Report: Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot In Miami  was originally published on 92q.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close