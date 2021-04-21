Report: Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot In Miami

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue is reportedly fighting for his life after being shot in Miami on Wednesday (April 21).

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Baby Blue was attacked by two armed robbers at the Sparez Bowling Alley. He was attending a release party for his new single, “Jerry Rice,” at the time.

Baby Blue is now in critical condition at a Miami hospital.

Hollywood Unlocked also posted graphic video of the aftermath of the robbery. You can watch that at your own risk below.

