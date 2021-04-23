Fa Sho Celebrity News
Jennifer Lopez: Has Found Comfort With Ex-Husband Marc Anthony During Split From Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has found comfort from her ex-husband and her kid’s father Marc Anthony. He has been her shoulder to learn on during this time since the split with Alex Rodriguez.

via People:

“Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “Jennifer and Marc Anthony have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.”

Lopez and Anthony successfully co-parent their twins and have shared several sweet moments together since their split in 2011, after being married for nearly eight years. (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

