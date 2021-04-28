Cincy
Cincinnati Reds: Fire Work Friday's Returns!!!

The Reds have announced that firework Friday’s is coming back this year. I know baseball fans will be excited.

Fireworks Fridays will take place at each Friday home game May-September.

The fireworks displays will begin around 15 minutes after the conclusion of each game.

Any guests seated in the outfield sections 101-106, 140-146, 401-406, as well as the to Angry Orchard Patio, the TriHealth Riverboat Deck, the Center-Field Pavilion, and Budweiser Bowtie Bar are encouraged to move seat locations for a better view of the fireworks show.

