Lil Kim: To Release A Memoir This Coming Fall

Congrats to Lil Kim she will be releasing a memoir this fall.  I’m excited or this because she has been through a lot and should have a lot to get off of her chest Fasho!

via: Billboard

Lil’ Kim announced on Wednesday (April 28) that her upcoming memoir, The Queen Bee, is arriving via Hachette Books on Nov. 2.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” the rapper told People, who first shared the news. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.” (LoveBScott)

