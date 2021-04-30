Dr. Dre: Has To Pay His Ex-Wife $500K In Divorce Battle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dr. Dre has to shell out $500K in his divorce battle.

via: AceShowbiz

Nicole Young – who has been married to the hip-hop icon since 1996 – had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force Dre to pay $2 million (£1.4 million) per month in spousal support and $5 million (£3.6 million) for her attorney fees.

But, during a hearing on Tuesday (27Apr21), the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers $500,000 within 10 days while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on 8 July.

