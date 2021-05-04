LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

P Diddy has changed his name to Sean Love Combs. He put his ID up on IG.

via: Uproxx

Whether you grew up calling him Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, or Sean “Diddy” Combs, the entertainer variously known as all three is officially “Sean Love Combs” on his driver’s license, which he shared on Instagram earlier today (forgetting to blank out his address and other identifying details — although, it’s hard to imagine he’d be hard to find if one wanted to do so in the first place). Diddy previously “joked” about changing his name to “Brother Love,” then just to “Love” a few years ago, but as it turns out, he was dead serious — in a way. (LoveBScott)

