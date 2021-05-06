Meek Mill: Shares First Photo Of His Son

CLOSE
Meek Mill has let us into his life by sharing is first photos of his newborn son.
via: Complex
The Dreamchasers boss posted the picture on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before he and his son celebrated their birthdays: “Happy bday Czar,” Meek captioned the image, “Love you. Tomar your first big day!!!! ??????? can’t wait to see you …”
The photo shows the nearly 12-month-old rocking some iced-out jewelry and a bucket hat, indicating the affinity for flexing runs in the family. (LoveBScott)
Also On 100.3: