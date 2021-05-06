Fa Sho Celebrity News
Meek Mill: Shares First Photo Of His Son

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Meek Mill has let us into his life by sharing is first photos of his newborn son.

 

via: Complex

The Dreamchasers boss posted the picture on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before he and his son celebrated their birthdays: “Happy bday Czar,” Meek captioned the image, “Love you. Tomar your first big day!!!! ??????? can’t wait to see you …”

The photo shows the nearly 12-month-old rocking some iced-out jewelry and a bucket hat, indicating the affinity for flexing runs in the family. (LoveBScott)

