Some of the greatest songs are about the ones that gave us life! What’s your favorite Mom song?

Here’s some of our all time favorites :

A Song For Mama – Boyz II Men

Hero – Mariah Carey

You Are The Sunshine of My Life – Stevie Wonder

I’ll Always Love My Mama – The Intruder

Lean on Me – Bill Withers

Three times a lady – The Commodores

Sadie – The Spinners

Dear Momma – 2Pac

What would you add to the list? Let us know on our social media page RNBCincy