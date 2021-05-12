Fa Sho Celebrity News
Instagram: Has Added A New Pronoun Feature

Looks like Instagram has added a new feature as if we haven’t got used to the old ones lol?

“Add pronouns to your profile,” Instagram announced on Twitter Tuesday. “The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more.”

Instagram didn’t further explain which countries the feature works in, but the U.S. appears to be one of them.

The social media platform did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to comment.

The new feature allows users to add up to four pronouns from the app’s list by going to “Edit Profile” and clicking on “Pronouns” then typing in the search tool, Instagram revealed in their Help Center. (LoveBScott)

Close