Taraji P Henson: Launches A New Mental Health Program For Black Students

Taraji P Henson is doing good in the hood she has launched a mental health campaign! This is a tough thing to talk about I’m glad she is taking it on, thank you Taraji.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star created The Unspoken Curriculum in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The initiative will help Black students identify signs of trauma and empower them to seek guidance. According to PEOPLE, The Unspoken Curriculum is a six-week program that will run from May 17 until June 21. It will include discussions with mental health experts, therapists and educators where students can speak openly about their experiences in school. Henson helped create the curriculum through The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, her mental health nonprofit, and public relations firm Edelman.

“We’re in a state of emergency right now,” Henson said. “But it takes us to change it… we can’t hide the ugly, you’ve got to deal with the good and the bad if we want to see change.” (LoveBScott)

