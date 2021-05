LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today is first responder appreciation day in the Nati shout to all of our First responders thank you for all that you do!

Via FOX19

Gov. Mike DeWine encourages Ohioans to participate in a statewide church bell ringing for our first responders and frontline workers. That’ll happen at 2pm.

