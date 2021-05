LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kelly Price doesn’t play about her money. Word has is the Promoter got missing hours before her show.

via: The Grio

The “Friend of Mine” singer took to Instagram Live to call out the promoter who “couldn’t afford” to pay her after a performance.

Price, along with singer Lyfe Jennings and standup comedian Marcus D. Wiley, was listed as a performer for the 1NE Hope Experience in Galveston, Texas on Saturday and shared a video of herself promoting the event. (LoveBScott)

