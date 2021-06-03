Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Evelyn Lozada: Is She Leaving The Basketball Wives Show????

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Evelyn Lozada announced that she is leaving the Basketball Wives show.

She made the announcement on E!’s ‘Just the Sip’ podcast.

“It’s been a hard decision because I could do with with my eyes close. It’s so difficult and it takes so much energy — and it’s not the most positive energy. And I wanna open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in,” she said.

During her sit-down, she also spoke on dealing with colorism and the backlash that followed, dating, making amends with Wendy Williams, and much more.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

basketball , donjuanfasho , evelyn lozada , fasho celebrity news , is , leaving , She , show , The , wives

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close