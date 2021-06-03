Evelyn Lozada: Is She Leaving The Basketball Wives Show????

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Evelyn Lozada announced that she is leaving the Basketball Wives show.

She made the announcement on E!’s ‘Just the Sip’ podcast.

“It’s been a hard decision because I could do with with my eyes close. It’s so difficult and it takes so much energy — and it’s not the most positive energy. And I wanna open it up to the universe to allow other things to flow in,” she said.

During her sit-down, she also spoke on dealing with colorism and the backlash that followed, dating, making amends with Wendy Williams, and much more.

