Vanessa Bryant: Blasts Nike After An Unreleased Gigi Bryant Shoe

Vanessa Bryant is not playing when it comes to her family. Someone released her daughter’s shoe without her permission.

via NBC:

“This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna. It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy’s shoes,” Bryant wrote on Instagram.

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who was 13, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

In the post, Bryant said she designed the shoe with special signifiers of Gianna’s life: the No. 2 that appeared on her uniform; the names “Kobe” and “Gigi” on the back of the shoe; a butterfly, wings and halo. 

However, she went on to say she had not authorized the shoe for sale. (LoveBScott)

