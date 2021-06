LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Have you ever wished that you could get your food by a drone? Well, Kroger is making that dream come true with their new drone delivery services.

That’s right they will deliver your groceries right to your front door by a drone.

Kroger officials say they partnered with Drone Express to safely and securely deliver groceries to customers by drone.

The main base for the delivery program is the Monroe Kroger Home Delivery Center on Route 63.

