Travis Scott: Says He’s Still In Love With Kylie Jenner

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Travis Scott Confesses he’s still in love with Kylie Jenner… It’s something about them Kardashians that makes these fellas go crazy for them.

Nearly two years after he split from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker declared that he still loves her and called her “wifey” in a public event.

On Tuesday, June 15, the MC and his baby mama attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit in New York City along with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. At the event, the musician gave a speech since he was honored with an award. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he said at the end of his speech, according to E! News. (LoveBScott)

