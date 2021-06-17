Cincinnati: Car Crash Leaves A Pedestrian Dead On Reading Rd

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A deadly crash happened on reading rd…. Please pray for the Victims’ family and friends during this time. Please be careful when your driving and walking around busy streets.

Via Fox19

The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Reading Road in Mt. Auburn, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

A sedan driving south on Reading at a high rate of speed lost control and struck a telephone pole, CFD says citing bystander accounts.

The car split the pole, then continued south on Reading out of control and hit the pedestrian.

Also On 100.3: