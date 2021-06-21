Cincy
Cincinnati: Hamilton County Sheriff’s County Car And Gun Stolen

This is just sad a Hamilton County sheriff’s county car and gun were stolen right in her driveway.

Via Fox19

Sheriff McGuffey said her car was stolen from her Columbia Tusculum home and has since been recovered, but the gun is still missing.

She says she responded to an incident involving a man barricading himself Friday night. When she got home, she parked her unmarked car in the driveway.

Sheriff McGuffey says, as is normal for her, she left her gun in a secured compartment in her locked car.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

and , car , cincinnati , county , County Sheriff's , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gun , Hamilton , stolen

