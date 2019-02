PLAY AUDIO

12/01/15- Chief Correspondent Damon Williams reports on this week’s Seriously Ignorant News, including a woman whose love for all things glitter led her in jail and find out why Jose the panty sniffer won’t be getting his fix any time soon.

SERIOUSLY IGNORANT NEWS: Bedazzled In Jail, The Underwear Sniffer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Damon Williams Posted December 1, 2015

