Vanessa Bryant: Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company Over Deadly Crash

It looks like it over for the Kobe’s wife lawsuit they have come to a settlement.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Vanessa Bryant entered into a confidential settlement with the company that included family members of others who were tragically killed in the accident. As we reported, Vanessa filed the lawsuit claiming the company was responsible, along with the pilot, for deciding to fly on a foggy morning.

As you know, Kobe Bryant was traveling with daughter Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball tournament north of Los Angeles. The chopper crashed into a hillside near Calabasas after appearing to get lost in the fog. The parties filed a “joint notice of settlement and joint request to vacate discovery deadlines.” A judge still needs to sign off on the settlement, but in most cases, it is just a formality. (LoveBScott)

