Naturi Naughton: Has Her Own Day In New York!

Congrats go out to Naturi Naughton she now has her own day in NYC. That’s a good look for her I’m proud for her she does a lot for her community.

via: VIBE

The Power star was honored during last week’s New York City’s Juneteenth Celebration in Harlem.

“Now, we also take the occasion of Juneteenth to thank those who are doing the right thing. And one thing I always appreciate when someone is an artist, or an actor, or performer, and they become famous, they have a choice – they could go off into that life of fame and fortune and celebrity and the elite, or they could stay connected to the people,” Mayor de Blasio remarked. (LoveBScott)

