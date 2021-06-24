Naturi Naughton: Has Her Own Day In New York!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats go out to Naturi Naughton she now has her own day in NYC. That’s a good look for her I’m proud for her she does a lot for her community.

via: VIBE

Naturi Naughton has been recognized by New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio for her philanthropic work amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Mayor officially proclaimed June 18 as Naturi Naughton Day, citing her efforts to feed over 10,000 families in the New York and New Jersey area throughout the past year through her charity, the Naturi Dreamer’s Foundation. Naturi Naughton has been recognized by New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio for her philanthropic work amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Mayor officially proclaimed June 18 as Naturi Naughton Day, citing her efforts to feed over 10,000 families in the New York and New Jersey area throughout the past year through her charity, the Naturi Dreamer’s Foundation.

The Power star was honored during last week’s New York City’s Juneteenth Celebration in Harlem.

“Now, we also take the occasion of Juneteenth to thank those who are doing the right thing. And one thing I always appreciate when someone is an artist, or an actor, or performer, and they become famous, they have a choice – they could go off into that life of fame and fortune and celebrity and the elite, or they could stay connected to the people,” Mayor de Blasio remarked. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: