Cincinnati: City Council Passed City Budget 2022

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cincinnati City Council approved the 2022 budget. this means the water bill could go up.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati City Council unanimously passed the 2022 budget Wednesday, a budget that bolsters the safety forces with police and fire recruit classes, fully funds the Citizens Complaint Authority and avoids layoffs,

“We worked hard,” said Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann, chairman of council’s budget and finance committee. “Given the year we have been through I’m grateful we’re not laying people off.”

Also On 100.3: