Mary J. Blige attended etiquette school

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary singer and Icon Mary J. Blige once attended etiquette school early in her famed career to become a more polished performer. Mary stated “They tried to change me earlier in my career. They did send me to etiquette school, but I just couldn’t feel it because I didn’t feel like myself” she later went on to say that she did it because she “Needed to grow into walking with my back up straight”.

The 9 time grammy winner celebrated her documentary “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” debut this week, she has struggled with success and sometimes depression, she hopes her story can inspire other women facing difficult times. Mary states “Stay strong. Don’t let anybody tell you what you should beor what you should do”

You can catch the documentary on Amazon now!