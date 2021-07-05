Fa Sho Celebrity News
F9: Set To Become First Movie Since 2019 To Hit $500 Million At The Box Office

F9 is looking real good at the box office… The film could hit $500 Million which will be good considering everything going on in the world.

via: Complex

Deadline reports F9 is expected to add another $32.9 million over the Fourth of July weekend, raising its total to a sizable $126 million domestically. Meanwhile, the film’s overseas total is at $374 million in 50 offshore markets.

The news arrives just a week after F9 brought in an estimated $70 million in its North America opening this weekend, giving the Universal film the largest debut at the box office since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

