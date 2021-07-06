The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Putting on a tough front can be beneficial to one’s ego, but there’s always that slim chance you’ll get brought back to Earth with a simple G-check.

That ended up being the case recently for Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s Landing only to quickly find out that Philly don’t play when it comes to right-wing bigotry.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Per ABC 6 Action News, who was on the scene for the nonviolent showdown, the number of participating Patriot Front members totaled at about 150 to 200, each wearing tan pants, black shirts and white face coverings while shouting “Reclaim America” and “The election was stolen.” Reports also make note of the fact that it occurred on the eve of First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Philadelphia to celebrate Independence Day.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Here’s how Action News sums up Philly’s swift act of self-governing below:

“Police said pedestrians ‘engaged members of the group verbally’ and there were several physical encounters.

Several onlookers began yelling at the group and banged on trucks as they loaded into their vehicles and drove off.

Police said some of the angry onlookers scared off the white supremacists.

‘They started engaging with citizens of Philadelphia, who were none too happy about what they were saying. These males felt threatened, and, at one point, somebody in their crowd threw a type of smoke bomb to cover their retreat, and they literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia,’ said Philadelphia Police Officer Michael Crum.”

While Philly is known as The City of Brotherly Love, don’t think it can’t ever get real in a split second if you test their gangsta. Peep the video below to get a look at the full report:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close