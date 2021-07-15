Dame Dash: Accuses Jay-Z Of Wrongful Streaming Rights

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dame Dash is taking Jay-Z to court clamming wrongfully taking streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt for himself. These two just can’t get along.

via THR:

For the past month, Dash and Carter have been locked in a battle over a proposed auction of an NFT (non-fungible token). According to Carter’s side, Dash wanted to sell off the copyright to the album. A judge put a stop to that. But according to Dash’s side, all that’s planned is a sale of his one-third share in Roc-A-Fella Records. What’s more, Dash is upset at moves made by Roc-A-Fella. He’s looking to disqualify its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel from representation and is challenging its authority to bring suit against him.

Now comes something new, courtesy of a summons filed Tuesday night in New York Supreme Court. (LoveBScott)

