Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Dame Dash: Accuses Jay-Z Of Wrongful Streaming Rights

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Dame Dash is taking Jay-Z to court clamming wrongfully taking streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt for himself. These two just can’t get along.

via THR:

For the past month, Dash and Carter have been locked in a battle over a proposed auction of an NFT (non-fungible token). According to Carter’s side, Dash wanted to sell off the copyright to the album. A judge put a stop to that. But according to Dash’s side, all that’s planned is a sale of his one-third share in Roc-A-Fella Records. What’s more, Dash is upset at moves made by Roc-A-Fella. He’s looking to disqualify its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel from representation and is challenging its authority to bring suit against him.

Now comes something new, courtesy of a summons filed Tuesday night in New York Supreme Court. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

Accuses , dame dash , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Jay-Z , of , rights , streaming , wrongful

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close