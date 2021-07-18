Happy Birthday, Nelson Mandela! 5 Quotes Madiba Said That Still Ring True Today

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, July 18, 2021

Sunday would have been Nelson Mandela‘s 103rd birthday.

From his early days as a foot soldier in the struggle for racial equality to his years as an elder statesman in South Africa, Mandela spoke many truths that still ring true today. The world was pausing on Sunday to celebrate the man known fondly by his clan’s name Madiba on what is also known worldwide as Nelson Mandela Day.

Born in the South African state of Transkei, Mandela became the global symbol of human rights through his sacrifice and leadership against his country’s system of racial segregation and injustice, known as apartheid.

The world first took note of Mandela with his statement from the dock at the supreme court of South Africa in 1964, when he faced the death penalty. Mandela and other members of the African National Congress, a Black South African political party that fought for racial equality, were on trial for acts of sabotage against the white apartheid government. Mandela delivered his famous speech to the court, which ultimately sentenced him to life in prison. Mandela served most of that sentence in isolation at Robben Island Prison.

“During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination,” a defiant Mandela said at the time. “I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

He was released from his life sentence in 1990, as the government faced increasing global pressure from governments and human rights activists who called on South Africa’s white government to end apartheid and free its most famous prisoner, Mandela.

The 1993 Nobel Peace Prize winner was democratically elected South Africa’s first Black president in 1994, as well as the country’s first post-apartheid president. Scores of Black South Africans, allowed to vote for the first time, swept Mandela into office.

Mandela died in 2013, but his words continue to inspire us:

Racism (from his 1994 autobiography, Long Walk To Freedom)

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

Leadership (from his 2001 interview with Oprah)

“A good leader can engage in a debate frankly and thoroughly, knowing that at the end he and the other side must be closer, and thus emerge stronger. You don’t have that idea when you are arrogant, superficial, and uninformed.”

Poverty (from the 2005 Make Poverty History rally in London)

“Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life. While poverty persists, there is no true freedom.”

Gender Equality (from his 1995 speech on South Africa’s first National Women’s Day)

“At the September (1995) Beijing Conference of the United Nations women of the world will gather to chart a path for humanity towards bringing an end to the evil that continues to plague even the most powerful of nations – and that is discrimination on the grounds of sex.

Education (from his 1990 speech in Boston)

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

SEE ALSO:

Happy Nelson Mandela Day: A Complete Timeline Of Madiba’s Legendary Life

20 Things You May Not Know About Nelson Mandela

Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope 7 photos Launch gallery Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope 1. Speech At His Trial For Sabotage -- He Was Sentenced To Life In Prison (1964) Source:false 1 of 7 2. Speech After Being Released From Prison (1990) Source:false 2 of 7 3. Nelson Mandela First Address to a Joint Meeting of the U.S. Congress (1990) Source:false 3 of 7 4. President Nelson Mandela Inauguration Speech (1994) Source:false 4 of 7 5. Mandela's Final Speech in SA National Chambers (1999) Source:false 5 of 7 6. Nelson Mandela at Harvard (1998) Source:false 6 of 7 7. Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco (2000) Source:false 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope Epic Speeches From Nelson Mandela That Will Give You Hope [caption id="attachment_4175292" align="alignnone" width="550"] Source: Sion Touhig / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, July 18, 2021: As the world celebrates Nelson Mandela Day — also known as the first Black South African president's birthday — it's only right to pay homage to how the freedom-fighting former political prisoner also known as Madiba had a way with words. So many of his epic speeches gave their listeners hope, an effect that still lasts to this day. One of the many things African students — and people all across the world — can look to for inspiration are the many quotes Mandela has provided us with. But it wasn't always that way. In an attempt to silence the popular lawyer and African National Congress (ANC) activist, Mandela was arrested and acquitted of treason in 1961. The following year, he was arrested for illegally leaving South Africa. It was in 1964, however, that Mandela’s fortunes would turn for the worse. RELATED: A Timeline Of Nelson Mandela’s Life Mandela and other ANC leaders were sentenced to life for attempting to overthrow the government. Serving 18 of his 27 years behind bars in the harsh Robben Island prison just outside of Cape Town, the authorities tried to break Mandela’s spirit with hard labor and other forms of ill-treatment. Correspondence with the outside world was scarce, as Mandela was only allowed to receive and write a letter once every six months. Over the course of his imprisonment, Mandela’s fame rose as the spiritual leader of stamping out apartheid. He became known for staging protests and radicalizing other Black prisoners at Robben Island. Eventually, his disturbances sparked prison officials to improve the conditions. Mandela was moved to a different location and eventually put on house arrest. In 1985, Mandela was offered a chance at freedom by then-President P.W. Botha -- but only if he would renounce his militancy. In pure defiance, Mandela rejected the offer. When P.W. Botha suffered a stroke in 1989, it gave way for Frederik Willem de Klerk to replace him in the post. Klerk lifted the ban on the ANC and related anti-apartheid groups in 1990, announcing that he would free Nelson Mandela. As he left Victor Verster Prison on this day in 1990, Mandela would address the nation with measurable humility and stern resolve. Here is a brief excerpt from Nelson Mandela’s rally speech in Cape Town on the day of his release from prison: Our struggle has reached a decisive moment. We call on our people to seize this moment so that the process towards democracy is rapid and uninterrupted. We have waited too long for our freedom. We can no longer wait. Now is the time to intensify the struggle on all fronts. To relax our efforts now would be a mistake, which generations to come will not be able to forgive. The sight of freedom looming on the horizon should encourage us to redouble our efforts. As the world still mourns the loss and celebrates the gift of his life, check out some of Madiba's most powerful speeches.

Happy Birthday, Nelson Mandela! 5 Quotes Madiba Said That Still Ring True Today was originally published on newsone.com