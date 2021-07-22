Cincinnati: 2 Teens Facing Charges After Fighting At Kings Island

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

2 teens are facing charges after fighting at Kings Island.

Via Fox19

Around 7 p.m., an officer responded to the Action Zone area at the park for a reported fight.

The officer located two girls, ages 11 and 14, and an 18-year old man who said they had been jumped by two males, ages 14 and 19.

The group of three told police the fight began when the two men insulted them, leading to a verbal altercation. The group said they eventually walked away but later ran into the two men at Kings Island and a physical fight broke out.

Adults in the area eventually broke up the fight.

Also On 100.3: