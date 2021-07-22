Cincy
Cincinnati: 2 Teens Facing Charges After Fighting At Kings Island

2 teens are facing charges after fighting at Kings Island.

Around 7 p.m., an officer responded to the Action Zone area at the park for a reported fight.

The officer located two girls, ages 11 and 14, and an 18-year old man who said they had been jumped by two males, ages 14 and 19.

Adults in the area eventually broke up the fight.

