Kim K didn’t let what they are going through stop her from going to her ex-husbands Donda listening party in the Atl, she even took the kids.

Via LoveBScott

Kim and all four of their kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm attend Kanye’s ‘Donda’ album listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

