Kanye West: Is He Sleeping At The Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish His Album?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Word has is that Kayne West might be crashing at Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz stadium so he can finish his album.

via UPROXX:

According to TMZ, Kanye essentially moved into the Atlanta stadium to put the finishing touches on Donda. The publication says that “sources with direct knowledge” tell them that he and his teamed have created a makeshift studio space and living quarters in the stadium. He’s even hired a chef to prepare meals for him and his team.

The news comes after Kanye took a brief break from working on the record to check out Atlanta United’s soccer game against Columbus Crew. He was spotted hanging with fans during the match as well as walking around the stadium with his team. It also seemed like he was wearing the same thing he wore during the listening event for Donda on Friday. (LoveBScott)

