Cincinnati: Clifton Residents Want A Stop Sign At Busy Intersection

The Clifton residents are tired of seeing accidents at one busy intersection and they want that to change.

The intersection at Resor and Middleton avenues sits near three grade schools, making pedestrian safety a huge concern.

“That’s hundreds of kids and their parents crossing all the time,” resident Tim Maxey said. “[…] High rate of speed, no adherence to the crosswalk… I have literally had people swerve into oncoming traffic just to avoid waiting the five seconds for me to finish crossing the crosswalk. They’ve done that even with small children.

