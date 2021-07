LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson test positive for Covid 19 for the second time in months.

via People:

Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson’s positive test after the first practice of the Ravens’ training camp on Wednesday, adding that running back Gus Edwards had also been diagnosed with the virus, according to the Associated Press.

Both players missed practice Wednesday. Harbaugh did not say how long either player will be out. (LoveBScott)

