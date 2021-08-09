USA: Woman’s Basketball Team Wins Gold At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

congrats to the Team USA woman’s basketball team on winning gold in Tokyo.

via: Revolt

As expected, Team USA cruised past the competition on its way to its seventh consecutive gold medal. The women’s national team has won an impressive 55 consecutive Olympic games and veteran guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been a huge part of the team’s success. On Sunday (Aug. 8), both Bird and Taurasi chipped in seven points apiece to help their team. They’ve won five gold medals and fans may have just witnessed the duo’s last Olympic game together. Olympics.com confirmed Bird has retired from Olympic basketball.

Also On 100.3: