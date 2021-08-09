Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

USA: Woman’s Basketball Team Wins Gold At The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

congrats to the Team USA woman’s basketball team on winning gold in Tokyo.

 

via: Revolt

As expected, Team USA cruised past the competition on its way to its seventh consecutive gold medal. The women’s national team has won an impressive 55 consecutive Olympic games and veteran guards Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been a huge part of the team’s success. On Sunday (Aug. 8), both Bird and Taurasi chipped in seven points apiece to help their team. They’ve won five gold medals and fans may have just witnessed the duo’s last Olympic game together. Olympics.com confirmed Bird has retired from Olympic basketball.

2020 , basketball , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , gold , in , Olympics , Team , Tokyo , USA , wins , Woman's

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 7 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close