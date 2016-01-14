CLOSE
Tom Joyner Morning Show
[WATCH] Marlon Wayans Talks New Film, ‘In Living Color’ Icons & Spoofing The Oscars?

Marlon Wayans is most known for being the youngest of the legendary Wayans family, but it’s his reputation of hilariously spoofing some of Hollywood’s biggest films that has us more of a fan than ever.

The actor, producer and comedian plays Christian Black in his new film 50 Shades of Black, a parody of the movie 50 Shades of Gray. 

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his love of parodies, what he learned from his big brother Keenan and much more.

“When I saw the movie, I wanted to learn something. But then I was like, he had the most basic sex. I was doing this as a freshman…in the dorm room. So I made him a really bad lover.”

How he learned to be a director:

“I was taught by Yoda. Keenan teaches you, let people get off. If you think about In Living Color, everybody got off. Not just Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, me, Shawn…even the dancers got off. You’ve got Jennifer Lopez making hundred of millions of dollars.”

50 Shades of Black hits theaters Jan. 29th.

[WATCH] Marlon Wayans Talks New Film, 'In Living Color' Icons & Spoofing The Oscars?

