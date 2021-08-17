Fa Sho Celebrity News
Damon Wayans: Wants A Comedian Verzuz Against Dave Chapelle

Damon Wayans wants a comedian Verzuz against Dave Chapelle

via: Uproxx

One of the big entertainment success stories of the pandemic has been Verzuz, the series of battles that pair one legendary musician against another, duking it out using only their stunning back catalogues. Rappers have done it. So have soul goddesses. Now Damon Wayans thinks there should be a new kind of Versuz, this one for comedians. And he thinks one great comedian Verzuz battle would be him vs. Dave Chappelle. (LoveBScott)

