Tyra Banks Banks Shares A Natural Hair, Fresh-Faced Selfie For The Gram

Tyra Banks, 47, is flexing her flawless skin and natural hair on the gram again. The model, television personality, businesswoman, producer, actress, and writer let social media know that her way of relaxing is removing her wig after a long day of slaying.

In a post she wrote, “Some take a chill pill. I take a wig break.”

The 4 slide post features Banks in a blue a white robe, fresh-faced, with her hair pulled back in a bun. Tyra’s 30 years in the entertainment industry has inspired so many women. Through her platform, she’s showed the importance of showing up authentically and finding the beauty in all your quirky traits – both physical and personality wise.

Over the years, she’s upped her level of vulnerability and allowed fans to see her as natural as can be. I enjoy watching Tyra flex her fresh face and natural hair. After spending 30 years in makeup and weaves, its refreshing to see her wash her face, take the wig off, and let us in.

On another note, Tyra I need the details on this skin regimen. Both her and Angela Bassett prove that you really get better with time. They’re both aging like fine wine! What do you think?

