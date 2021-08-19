6 Black Boutique Owners To Support This Black Business Month

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The rise of social media has transformed the way we shop. With countless boutiques using their profiles to organically advertise their items and products, introduced us to threads we didn’t even know we needed. The boutiques sell everything from wigs to accessories, shoes and clothes that have made brunch a fashion show.

The movement to support Black-owned businesses was galvanized by the #buyblack movement that was heavily influenced by the the BLM movement and pandemic. Resources previously withheld from AA entrepreneurs were made available that helped boost minority owned businesses during the pandemic.

Aspiring business owners were inspired to lean into their gifts and launch their own businesses — turning their hobbies and interests into profitable businesses that benefit the culture.

For National Black Business Month, we’re highlighting six Black-owned Boutiques that will take your wardrobe up several notches.

OurGlass Boutique and Customs

Bold, sexy and fashion-forward OurGlass Seamstress turned serial entrepreneur, Shatava Lindsey developed OURGLASS to offer women of all shapes and sizes both handmade and curated collection of hand selected boutique designs the perfect fit every time. OurGlass offers custom and curated collections of bodysuits, dresses, sets, bottoms and tops perfect for your next party, red carpet or Reality TV show appearance, like Shatava’s claim to fame as a cast member on OWN’s Ready to Love Atlanta.

Khloe ModHouse

Khloe ModHouse is an online women’s apparel and accessories brand founded in 2014 by Keturah B. Khloe ModHouse specializes in luxurious looks at affordable prices. What makes Khloemod House different is Keturah’s mission to “[encourage] women to feel good internally, but we also need to encourage ourselves to look good externally.” The signature “Speak Life” tote is the physical manifestation of this mission. It’s a reminder to all who wear it and see it “to speak positivity, truth and encouragement to others through what you say.”

Mrs LaTruth Boutique & Dance Studio

With the mission to empower women to love themselves more in a society that gives us every reason not to, serial entrepreneur Briana Hampton has opened the doors to a multifaceted empire putting it’s money where it’s mouth is. Professionally known as Mrs. Latruth, the social media influencer opened the doors to her own multi-service boutique offering high quality and unique clothing finds, custom hair services and dance classes.

Lilly’s Kloset

eCommerce retailer Lilly’s Kloset boasts itself for donning the silhouettes of women around the globe for their most memorable moments since 2012. The fashion-forward selections of apparel, shoes and accessories, makes Lilly’s Kloset the perfect one stop shop for the bold woman who lives out loud. At the top of this year (January 2021) founder Kemetria Lilly opened her first brick and mortar location in her hometown of Houston, Tx. Customers can now come into the storefront location and experience the brand in action with chilled water or champagne served as you browse through the clothing and home items like candles, keychains and stationary items.

Spergo

Today’s youth is simply built different. Long gone are the days when you ask a child what they want to be when they grow up. Thanks to technology, many Gen-Zers have already begun to build their legacies through entrepreneurship. Like 15 year old Trey Brown who launched his own boutique fashion collection for both genders and kids too! In 2018 he used his birthday money, a mere $178 to create a fashion collection of “urban luxury” leveraging the activewear market to sell sweatusites, hoodies, boxers and accessories. Earlier this year, Brown secured the bag when he inked a deal with NBA team The Philadelphia 76ers’ Buy Black Porgram. He used these funds and the support garnered from the exposure to open a second location near Washington, D.C. He’s styled DaBbaby and Meek Mill and even made television appearance on Ellen.

Armani’s Closet

As the first lady of Griselda Records, Armani Caesar is holding her own with the boys in Hop-Hop and business. With the tagline “Where all the LIT girls shop,” Armani’s Closet has amassed an Instagram following of more than 100,000 followers after features in Fashion Bomb Daily or her looks being spotted on the Hot Girl Coach herself, Megan Thee Stallion. Style icons including Tokyo Stylez, The Clermont Twins, Reginae Carter and other celebs have also donned ‘fits from Armani’s Closet. The best part, she’s also teaching her fans how to launch their own businesses in only 7 days, the same way she did. What a class act. Grab your looks at armanicaesar.com.

