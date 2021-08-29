Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Ye’ Finally!! Kanye West Has Released ‘DONDA’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 - Front Row & Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Where’s Donda!?  Finally here she is.

Kanye West has been making history with the marketing of his what is assumed to be his latest genius album ‘Donda’ named after his late mother.  If you paid attention to the listening parties in the visual there seemed to be a spiral journey behind the dawning of the album with the first listening party being in what seemed to be in an engulfed cloud while elevating out of his second listening party only to drop him into his hometown of Chicago, where it all started from the porch of his childhood home.  Three different listening parties, three different variations of music with fans being a motivational factor on what would be the finally masterpiece ‘Donda’.

Symbolically early this Sunday morning, Kanye West, has finally gave the world what they have been waiting for, the official birth of  the 26 track long album ‘Donda’ released for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

The highly spiritual ‘Donda’ album will include the heavy fan favorite collaboration ‘Jail’ with Jay-Z(opposed to DaBaby, that was heard at the Chicago listening party…see below).  Donda tracks include :  Donda Chant, Jail, God Breathed, Off the Grid, Hurricane, Praise God, Jonah, Ok Ok, Junya, Believe What I Say, 24, Remote Control, Moon, Heaven and Hell, Donda, Keep My Spirit Alive, Jesus Lord, New Again, Tell the Vision, Lord I Need You, Pure Souls, Come to Life, No Child Left Behind, Ok OK Pt. 2, Junya Pt. 2, Jesus Lord, Pt. 2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTJePC7s9D3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Check out the highly anticipated ‘Donda’ below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Ye’ Finally!! Kanye West Has Released ‘DONDA’  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close