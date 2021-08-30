Jake Paul: Defeats Tyrone Woodley In Cruiserweight Fight

CLOSE
Say it isn’t so Jake Paul has defeated Tyrone Woodley in a split decision boxing match.
via ESPN:
The YouTube sensation-turned-prizefighter outpointed Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74) in the main event of a boxing card Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion with several highlight-reel knockouts on his MMA résumé. Woodley wobbled Paul with a big right hand in the fourth round, but Paul was able to survive that round and beat Woodley over the rest of the bout. (LoveBScott)
Also On 100.3: