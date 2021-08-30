Jake Paul: Defeats Tyrone Woodley In Cruiserweight Fight

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Say it isn’t so Jake Paul has defeated Tyrone Woodley in a split decision boxing match.

via ESPN:

The YouTube sensation-turned-prizefighter outpointed Tyron Woodley via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 78-74) in the main event of a boxing card Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion with several highlight-reel knockouts on his MMA résumé. Woodley wobbled Paul with a big right hand in the fourth round, but Paul was able to survive that round and beat Woodley over the rest of the bout. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: