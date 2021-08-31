Feature Story
DaBaby Apologizes For Viral Rant After Being “Genuinely Engaged” In Meeting With HIV Awareness Groups

Just when it seemed like all was lost for DaBaby on his redemption tour back into the industry’s good graces, the 29-year-old emcee finally came through with an apology that appears to be way more genuine than his last one.

As TMZ reported earlier,  the Blame It on Baby rapper recently met with a handful of HIV organizations that contacted him earlier this month in a positive attempt to “call him in instead of calling him out.” DaBaby was said to be “genuinely engaged” throughout the conversation according to all parties involved, which eventually led to him  apologizing for his Rolling Loud rant earlier this summer where he made vile comments towards those with HIV/AIDS and gay men.

Organizations that took part in the meeting included the Black AIDS Institute, GLAAD, Positive Women’s Network, Transinclusive Group and the Southern AIDS Coalition. Marnina Miller, a member of the latter, told TMZ that DaBaby could set a positive example through his willingness to grow from the negative experience and by showing interest in attending the meeting in the first place.

Take a look below at the joint statement issued by the organizations involved, via CNN:

“During our meeting, DaBaby was genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.

We appreciate that he openly and eagerly participated in this forum of Black people living with HIV, which provided him an opportunity to learn and to receive accurate information.”

Paired with his recent contributions to Kanye West’s new album DONDA, do you think this is enough for DaBaby to make a full comeback? Let us know!

Controversy sells, but it can also quickly turn a promising career into a full blown PR nightmare. DaBaby’s Rolling Loud rant, followed by a bizarre double-down that absolutely no one asked for, has resulted in the rapper being booted from festival stages across the country. Now he’d like everyone to know that he’s sorry. At first, DaBaby appeared ready to die on his homophobic hill, but it seems a series of fumbled bags has provided clearer insight into the damage that can occur when keeping it rude goes wrong. “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.” He wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and insensitive comments I made.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFMMBbpc3F/ His IG comments were turned off, which means all the feedback was left to exist on another platform. But fear not: Because without fail, Twitter was quick to respond to DaBaby’s apparent change of heart. Check out a few of the reactions below.

DaBaby Apologizes For Viral Rant After Being “Genuinely Engaged” In Meeting With HIV Awareness Groups  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

