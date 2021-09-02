Tyrese Gibson: Says He Lost Many Roles Due To Colorism

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese is spilling tea on why he lost many roles to Terrance Howard due to colorism.

via NYP:

“Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned black man with the green eyes,” the 42-year-old claimed to Leah A. Henry, the host of radio show Leah’s Lemonade. “It’s crazy to me, like, I’m No. 1. I’m the star. I’m this blue-black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the ‘hood.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: