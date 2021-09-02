Tyrese Gibson: Says He Lost Many Roles Due To Colorism

CLOSE
Tyrese is spilling tea on why he lost many roles to Terrance Howard due to colorism.
via NYP:
“Terrence Howard has no idea how many roles that I was about to book and they went with him because he’s the lighter-skinned black man with the green eyes,” the 42-year-old claimed to Leah A. Henry, the host of radio show Leah’s Lemonade. “It’s crazy to me, like, I’m No. 1. I’m the star. I’m this blue-black, you know, all of the things that I was laughed about in the ‘hood.” (LoveBScott)
