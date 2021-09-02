Cincinnati: Another School In The Tri State Has Canceled Classes  Due To Covid-19 

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Another School in the Tri State has canceled classes due to Covid-19

Via Fox19

Carlisle Local Schools in northwestern Warren County and southern Montgomery County canceled classes Thursday and Friday after their absence rate approached 35%, according to the district’s website.

Students were out for not only COVID-19 cases but quarantines that go along with students suffering from allergies, flu, colds, strep throat, and other ailments.

When students return to class after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 7, masks will continue to be “strongly” recommended and “encouraged” for students and staff, the website states.

Also On 100.3: