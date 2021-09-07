Cincinnati: The Bengals Release New Game Day Details

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Bengals have released game day details.

Via Fox19

The Ring of Honor celebrating Cincinnati’s all-time greats.

The first class, Anthony Munoz, Paul Brown, Ken Anderson and Ken Riley goes in September 30

Ruler of the Jungle Pregame Ceremony where a fan is selected to sit on a jungle-style throne to lead the crowd in a Who Dey chant

Jungle Zone on expansive lawn at The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center with music, food and drinks

Part of the Bengals theme is to pay tribute to the past while releasing new traditions.

