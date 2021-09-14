Cincy
Cincinnati: Colerain High School New Capacity Rules

Colerain High School has implemented new football capacity rules.

Via Fox19

The new capacity requirements and mask changes are laid out on the athletic department page of Colerain High School’s website.

All Sporting Events Guidelines:

  • Masks are required to attend indoor events. They remain optional at outdoor events.
  • Spectators are asked to monitor for symptoms prior to entry into the facility, if symptoms are present, please stay home.
  • Everyone will need a ticket to enter the stadium or gymnasium for all events; all tickets will be purchased online via HomeTown Ticketing.
  • Varsity football tickets will be sent to Football families, Cheerleading families, and Band families via Final Forms on Monday morning the week of the game.
  • All other tickets for sporting events will be posted the day before the event.
  • Staff IDs are no longer accepted.
  • Middle school athletes will need a ticket to attend games.
  • CHS will continue to accept season pass holders for the time being. We will also accept GMC passes for the time being.
  • All outside events will be restricted attendance as follows:

    This week: 75% attendance of total available seating.

    Next week: – 25th 50% attendance of total available seating.

    Week of Sept. 27th – Oct. 2nd or Until restrictions are lifted 30% attendance of total available seating

  • All inside events will be restricted attendance as follows:

 

