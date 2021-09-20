Debbie Allen: Becomes The First Black Woman To Receive The Emmys Governors Award

Debbie Allen makes history by becoming the first black woman to receive the governor’s award at the Emmys.
via CNN:
The woman who went from a dancer to a choreographer, actor and a famed TV director thanked everyone from Captain Kangaroo to Shonda Rhimes for helping her career.
And she was determined to get her full speech heard.
“Honey turn that clock off, I ain’t paying no attention to it,” she said as they tried to count her speech down.
Allen ended her acceptance speech with a message.
“Let this moment resonate with women across the world, across this country and across this world,” she said. “From Texas to Afghanistan … and also young people who have no vote, who can’t even get a vaccine, they are inheriting the world that we leave them. It is time for you to claim your power, claim your voice, say your song, tell your stories,” she said. (LoveBScott)