On Sunday, Meals on Wheels organized a fundraiser that brought hundreds of people a 5K walk/run around spring grove cemetery in order to raise money for the recent spike in elders in need or on Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels feeds more than 10,000 seniors in the Greater Cincinnati area.

If you love pie you can support Meals on Wheels starting in October. When you purchase a pie the donate the cost to Meals on Wheels.

