Community Conversations: Cincy Street Meet a space for Creatives

Adam Delane owner of Give Me Face photography will host Cincy Street Meet on Sunday in lower Price Hill.

Cincy Street Meet is an annual event that gives creatives a space to network and create.

The Street Meet attracts creatives from all over the United States.

Learn more about what you can expect from this fun event in Community Conversations  interview:

Check out last years Cincy Street Meet:

